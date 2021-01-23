Keeping the tradition alive: Manitou Springs ready to host Great Fruitcake Toss

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colol.– The fruitcakes will fly again in downtown Manitou Springs on Saturday for the Great Annual Fruitcake Toss.

The event is happening Saturday, January 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required for the event.

Events include: speed, distance, accuracy and balance. If you don't have a cake, you can buy one for $5 at the entry table.



All of the fruitcakes that aren’t brought home from the Great Fruitcake Toss go to a special hungry animal. Organizers take all of the leftovers to Sun Mountain so they can be fed to their pig, Jezebel.

The Great Fruitcake Toss was the brainchild of an events subcommittee from the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and began it’s annual sporting event in 1996.

Cool Science is back for 2021, to put on a catapult building demonstration for anyone that wants to join in, and it’s great for kids.

