Kansas land up for auction was site of 1870s serial killer family

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A piece of land where a Kansas family of four killed at least 11 people in the 1870s is up for auction.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 162-acre tract will be sold to the highest bidder next month.

Accounts say the “Bloody Benders” family would lure travelers to their home offering a hot meal. Once seated at the dinner table, instead of hospitality, these travelers would get their throats slit or heads bashed in.

The Benders were never captured. The auction manager says someone interested in that type of history might want to buy the cropland. The auction is scheduled for Feb. 11.