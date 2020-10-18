Kansas deputy shoots Colorado driver of stolen vehicle

COLBY, Kan. (AP) — A Thomas County sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded the driver of a stolen vehicle at a rest stop in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The deputy was responding at 8:40 p.m. Friday to a report of a stolen vehicle from the Pilot Travel Center and located the vehicle about 10 miles west of Colby, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The deputy shot 24-year-old Jackson Bayer of Colorado during the encounter. Bayer is in stable condition at a hospital in Englewood, Colorado, with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

