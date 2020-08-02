K9 officer helps capture carjacker

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two people were taken into custody after stealing a vehicle and attempting to evade Colorado Springs Police.

CSPD arrived to the area of Mallard Drive in Colorado Springs on report of a stolen car.

They found a man and a woman sleeping inside and instructed them to exit the car.

The man, Kyle Lamont, attempted to drive away. Lamont drove a short distance before abandoning the car with the female.

The female was taken into custody. A K9 unit made contact with the male suspect who was also taken into custody.

Lamont was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening bite to his lower leg.

Police say Lamont was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants.

