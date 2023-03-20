(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Amp will get a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Amp’s vest is sponsored by Andrew Botcherby of The Botcherby Team at Re/Max Real Estate Group and will be embroidered with the sentiment: “Gifted by Andrew and Stephanie Botcherby.”

K9 Amp’s vest is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.