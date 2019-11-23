Juveniles arrested in connection to stolen car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three juveniles were arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a stolen car in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Department said around 5 a.m. they received a call from a father that his son and son’s friend were beat up and carjacked in the 1400 block of W. Colorado Ave.

A maroon Ford F150 was reportedly stolen by three juveniles and one possibly with a gun.

The information was shared with police and the stolen vehicle was located by Manitou Police Department in the 400 block of El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs.

Police say they were able to make contact with the three juveniles in a nearby apartment complex and were later arrested.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

No further information has been released at this time.