Juvenile shot, killed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy late Friday night.

Police say they received the call just after 9 p.m., in the are of 2250 La Salle Street.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures but police say the juvenile male died on scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.