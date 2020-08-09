Juvenile shot in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police tweeted Sunday that they were responding to a shooting off North Carefree Circle and Academy Blvd. CSPD officials said a young man was shot.

PIO Lt. Sokolik en route to a shooting of a juvenile male in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Cir. Will be on scene in approx 45min. Media staging is in the daycare parking lot at 3580 N. Carefree Cir. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 9, 2020

FOX21News has a crew on scene. This story will be updated.