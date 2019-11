PUEBLO — Pueblo Police Department responded to a male being shot in the area of 2600 Jones Ave. in Pueblo early Saturday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m. they found a man with two gunshot wounds to the torso.

The car that left the scene was stopped a short time later by police after a chase.

A juvenile male was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the man is in critical but stable condition at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.