Juvenile arrested for vandalizing at least two stores in downtown Colorado Springs

One person has been arrested by CSPD after at least two downtown businesses were damaged on August 10.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The owner of the Candy Bar, a shop on N. Tejon in Colorado Springs offering a variety sweet treats and toys, started this work week cleaning up thousands of dollars of damage, the result of what appears to be targeted vandalism.

The owner of the Candy Bar in downtown Colorado Springs woke up to find shattered windows and doors. We’ll hear from her later today on .@FOX21News pic.twitter.com/hjFzXZPwub — Christina Dawidowicz (@CDawidowicz) August 10, 2020

Elva Wolin said she got the call from Colorado Springs Police around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

“Apparently, a homeless man got a parking meter and he had it in his hand and nearly blew out one of the front windows,” Wolin told FOX21 Digital NOW. “And he was inside for awhile, filled up a trash can with a lot of our goods.”

And the damage didn’t stop at there. Police say the same person also vandalized a Wendy’s restaurant at Platte and Wahsatch, shattering the front door.

That person, a juvenile, has been arrested and charged with second degree burglarly, criminal mischief, theft, and obstructing a police officer.

Wolin is now trying to figure out what’s next for the downtown business she’s run for more than a decade.

“My husband and I started this business and he passed away from cancer about two years ago,” she said. “I’ve taken it over and it’s been an uphill battle, really, with everything else going on.”