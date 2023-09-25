(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of 29-year-old Joshua Johnson, who is accused of killing his coworker, 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw inside a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June of 2022.

4th Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley addressed the court on Monday morning, Sept. 25 regarding the timeliness of the trial and ensuring jurors are informed this case could take up to two weeks. Bentley also referred to the large viewership on the court’s live stream, which will not display any video during jury selection.

On June 11, 2022, 17-year-old Whitelaw was found stabbed to death in the breakroom of the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard.

According to arrest papers, one of the managers, Justin Zunino, shared that Whitelaw had complained about Johnson a year prior because he apparently made advances toward her, which made her feel uncomfortable. Zunino said he warned Johnson to be “professional” and that he appeared to be receptive.

Another store manager, Crystal Ishmael said that after Whitelaw’s boyfriend began working at Walgreens, Johnson “appeared to be acting jealous.” Later, Whitelaw requested to work additional hours at the store and was informed it would require working with Johnson.

According to the affidavit, Johnson was found walking along I-25 near Trinidad, with scratches on his hands and face, and was arrested for the alleged First-Degree Murder of Whitelaw.

Shortly after Whitelaw’s death, a memorial grew outside the Walgreens where she once worked. The Walgreens on Centennial and Vindicator also provided a statement as well as Air Academy High School where Whitelaw attended and was a member of the Colorguard.

On Nov. 15, 2022, the defense for Johnson entered a not guilty plea, and a trial date was set for March 6, 2023. The trial was delayed, however, and rescheduled for May 8 to give Johnson’s lawyers enough time to prepare.

On June 30, 2023, Johnson was found competent to stand trial after the trial was delayed a second time due to the defense requesting a second competency evaluation. A $10 Million bond was set for Johnson, who remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail due to his flight risk and crime on a minor.

In May, Governor Jared Polis signed SB23-075: the Deletion Of Child’s Name From Criminal Justice Records, also known as Riley’s Law. This law will require a child’s name and identifying information to be removed from criminal justice records that are released to the public.

Riley Whitelaw’s mother, Courtenay Whitelaw, created a memorial fund to honor her daughter’s positive spirit. The Riley I Whitelaw Memorial Fund directly supports academic scholarships and art grants for students at Air Academy High School.

Back in June, Courtenay Whitelaw shared with FOX21 the permanent piece of her daughter that stays with her every day. The two received matching tattoos with the words: ‘Love yourself first.’

