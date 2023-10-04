(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A jury handed down its verdict in the trial of 29-year-old Joshua Johnson, who was found guilty of First-Degree Murder in the death of his coworker, 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw inside a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June of 2022.

4th Judicial District Judge Eric Bentley addressed the court and said the jury was requested to be polled, and subsequently read each juror number aloud to ensure each juror agreed with the verdict.

Immediate sentencing was also requested and will be heard by Judge Bentley this afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Closing arguments were held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 by the defense and prosecution in the trial, which started on Monday, Sept. 25.

On June 11, 2022, 17-year-old Whitelaw was found stabbed to death in the breakroom of the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard.

On June 30, 2023, Johnson was found competent to stand trial after the trial was delayed a second time due to the defense requesting a second competency evaluation.