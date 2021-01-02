“Just keep pushing”: Community members spread hope for 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Community members used their creativity to spread positivity to passerbys in Colorado Springs on New Years Day.

Be The Change 719 members created signs of hope – displaying messages such as, “No matter how hard life gets, keep on pushing,” and “you matter!”

The Colorado Springs Facebook group started in 2020 to make a larger impact in Southside Colorado Springs by collaborating with other organizations, to bring the resources that are lacking in these communities.

Be The Change 719 has put on events such as community clean-ups, voter registration events, food giveaways, fall festivals, and many more.

