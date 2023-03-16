Photo is from the Just Between Friends Fall sale, Sept. 2022

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Just Between Friends is holding one of its twice-a-year consignment sales in Colorado Springs, for its Spring/Summer sale.

Just Between Friends is a children’s and maternity consignment sale that happens all across the country. From March 16 to March 19, Just Between Friends is in Colorado Springs at the Colorado Springs Event Center at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard.

Just Between Friends is offering things parents need and want for their kids from clothing to toys and books. The event is open to the public starting March 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the event has a $3 entry fee or you can get tickets on its website.

The event runs until Sunday, March 19, and each day offers different deals of up to 90% off.

Tickets to the event are free during general admission times, presale times are $5.