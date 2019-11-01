Jury finalized for Patrick Frazee trial

Patrick Frazze is accused in the murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, in November 2018.

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A jury was sworn in on Friday afternoon, for the Patrick Frazee trial at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek. The process began Monday.

Frazee is accused of killing his fiance, and mother of his child, Kelsey Berreth, last Thanksgiving.

Friday in court, Frazee appeared reserved, clad in a blue and white striped shirt and jeans, and made no reaction when District Attorney Dan May alluded to Krystal Kenney’s involvement in the case.

Frazee is also accused of asking Kenney, his ex-girlfriend, to help him kill Berreth on several occasions.

Kenney pleaded guilty to her involvement in the case, and faces up to three years in prison. She has agreed to testify against Frazee as part of a plea deal.

If convicted, Frazee faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

By Friday, a group of 90 potential jurors had been whittled down from a prelimary pool of 1,750.

Prosecutors questioned the group for an hour on Friday morning. Each person in the group admitted to having experienced some type of exposure to the Frazee case.

When asked whether they felt comfortable deciding whether or not someone is guilty, one woman stood and said she did not – noting she’d always wonder if she had made the right decision.

Defense attorneys also questioned the group of potential jurors for an hour.

FOX21 News’ Daniela Leon is covering this trial and noted Frazee paid close attention to each juror as they spoke.

Ultimately, 16 people were seated — 12 jurors and four alternates. Of the 12 jurors, seven are women and five are men. Of the alternates, two are men and two are women.

Opening statements are slated to begin Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.

The judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom or live reporting during the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.