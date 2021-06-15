Watch live: Jury reaches verdict in STEM shooting trial

DENVER (KDVR) — A jury has come to a decision in the case of one of the two suspects accused in the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in May 2019.

Deliberations began Tuesday morning. The jury is charged with deciding if the suspect committed murder, among dozens of other charges.

The verdict will be read at 2:15 p.m. Watch live on this page.

The man awaiting that decision is one of two people charged for their involvement in the shooting, which killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured several others.

His co-defendant pleaded guilty to the charges he faced, and testified for the prosecution in this trial.

The defendant in this case is facing 48 criminal counts: