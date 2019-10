COLORADO SPRINGS — A jury Tuesday found 41-year-old Jeremy Jones of Colorado Springs not guilty of murder.

Police arrested Jones in September of 2018 and charged him with first-degree murder for shooting and killing another man, Raymond McCall, 39, of Colorado Springs.

The shooting happened on September 18, 2018 around 10 p.m. on Chapman Drive, which is in the area of Airport Road and Fountain Boulevard.

It was reported as the 25th homicide in the city last year.