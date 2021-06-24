Jury begins deliberations in cold case murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS — Closing arguments were made Thursday morning and the case was given to the jury in the 1987 murder of Darlene Krashoc. Michael Whyte, 60, is facing charges of first-degree murder for her death.

In closing statements the prosecution focused on the DNA evidence and the fact that Whyte’s DNA was found on Krashoc’s pants, body and on the wire hanger that was used to strangle her to death.

Whyte sat in court in a blue business suit listening intently, occasionally taking notes and shaking his head “no.”

The prosecution said while the court may never know what exactly took place that night, “DNA tells us that he was with her in the final moments of her life,” and “he was the one on the other end of that hanger.”

The defense argued that DNA does not equal guilt and focused on the “terrifying” possibility that Whyte’s DNA could have been transferred onto Krashoc and other items through another person. Attorney David Foley also said there was problems with the investigation and implied that former Colorado Springs Police Detective and now reality-television star Joe Kenda, failed to thoroughly investigate a pick-up truck and other possible suspect.

He compared the evidence in the case to a piece of lost luggage, specifically referring to the wire hanger, saying it had been improperly handled and the integrity of the DNA had been compromised.

In rebuttal the prosecution said Whyte’s DNA was found at both crime scenes, the one on Krashoc’s body and in the parking lot on some cigarette butts where her body was dumped. The prosecution called Krashoc a “warrior” and said she fought back against her assailant while pointing emphatically at Whyte.

Whyte’s family from Michigan was in the court room as well as Krashoc’s parents from West Virginia.

The jury went into deliberation around 11 a.m. and a verdict is pending.