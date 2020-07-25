Juniper Valley Ranch sizzles with famous family-friendly plates

COLORADO SPRINGS— Juniper Valley Ranch is a southern Colorado staple that was first introduced to the Pikes Peak Region in the 50’s.

“My great grandma Ethel and her sister, Evelyn started the place, Their dad homesteaded the ranch back in 1918 and its where all four of his daughters grew up,” said baker Preston Dickey. “They had the idea to start a restaurant when Highway 115 was being built here in the 40’s.”

They are known for their skillet fried chicken and other American classic plates.

Juniper Valley Ranch is located at 16350 Highway 115 Colorado Springs, Colorado.

>>>Click here to visit their website.