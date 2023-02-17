(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Jump Rope World Championship is coming to Colorado Springs in July of 2023, where 3,000 people from 30 countries will compete, and city leaders have begun to prepare.

Mayor John Suthers met with the president of the International Jump Rope Union, Shaun Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 16 to work on community engagement ahead of the championship. The competition will take place at the Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College from July 16 to July 23.

“Our sport is your sport’s punishment. Talk about folks being in shape. We have two main disciplines we’re going to compete in single rope and Double Dutch. In those, we have two event categories, speed and freestyle, and speed you’re going to see the fastest jumpers in the world,” Hamilton said.

According to Colorado Springs Sports Corp, a partner in this event, this will be the first major international event to be held at the arena. It can seat 3,400 people and is a state-of-the-art facility.

“The World Jump Rope Championships highlight Colorado Springs on a global stage. The passion of this community for sports, along with the foundation created by the City for Champions project, will make this the perfect home for this world-class event,” Megan Leatham, CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation said per Colorado Springs Sports Corp.