Judge rules Barry Morphew can stay living in Maysville, despite ankle-monitor not tracking

FILE – Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office. Morphew appeared in court Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, during the start of a four-day hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, saw a judge for the first time since being let out of the Chaffee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, and has been charged with first-degree murder after Suzanne, the mother of their two daughters disappeared on Mother’s Day weekend of 2020. Her body has not been found.

On Wednesday, Judge Patrick Murphy ruled Morphew can continue to live in the home next to his old house off Puma Path in Maysville without a GPS monitoring him. The judge’s condition is that Morphew has to go to Poncha Springs, the next town over to have the information downloaded every day.

Intervention Technology report informed the court on September 21 that the GPS monitor is unable to pick up a GPS or cell signal in the area where Morphew is living. Intervention told the court they would be unable to provide the court with any battery or tamper alert information.

#BarryMorphew does have a protection order on the old house which is next to where he wants to live. Morphew must travel to Poncha Springs for the GPS to recognize his location everyday and the judge said if he doesn't do this then he will have to move. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) October 13, 2021

This comes after District Attorney Linda Stanley and Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsay wanted the court to step in and reconsider Morphew’s bond. The D.A.’s office said Morphew was living too close to witnesses who are on a no-contact list as well as Morphew’s old home.

The defense is arguing about the GPS monitoring on his ankle monitoring. #BarryMorphew is wanting to stay in Maysville and is getting a cell booster. He says he feels unsafe in Salida because people know him too much now. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) October 13, 2021

Also on Wednesday, the judge said all documents should be made public. The prosecution will have to provide the court with a witness list by November 9th and the defense will have to do so by March 4, 2022. They will have 35 days before the trial starts to submit final lists and it is noted that all witnesses from both sides may not testify.

Morphew’s trial is set for May of 2022. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 9, 2021.