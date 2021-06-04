Judge files order keeping arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew sealed

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The arrest warrant affidavit for Barry Morphew, the husband accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, will remain sealed through the summer months, according to an order filed Friday by the judge.
Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing over Mother’s Day Weekend in 2020. In a press conference in May, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”
The order filed Friday states the sealing of the affidavit is to protect the victims and witnesses in this case. The court also wants to prevent harassment, abuses or intimidation of the victims, and their right to be treated with fairness, respect and diginity.
The order will expire 7 days after the conclusion of the Proof Evidence Presumption Great Hearing and Preliminary Hearing, which is scheduled to be completed on August 24, 2021. The court has concerns with the amount of information in the 130-page affidavit.
Only judges, court staff, parties to the case, and other authorized Judicial Department staff shall have access to the original court record.
Barry Morphew faces seven charges:
- Murder in the first degree
- Tampering with a deceased human body
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle
- Attempt to influence a public servant
- Forgery of Public Records
- Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense
Morphew was arrested without incident on May 5. Morphew hired two attorney’s Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen. Morphew has maintained his innocence. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 9th.