Judge files order keeping arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew sealed

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The arrest warrant affidavit for Barry Morphew, the husband accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, will remain sealed through the summer months, according to an order filed Friday by the judge.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing over Mother’s Day Weekend in 2020. In a press conference in May, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

Suzanne Morphew

Mugshot of Barry Morphew / Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

The order filed Friday states the sealing of the affidavit is to protect the victims and witnesses in this case. The court also wants to prevent harassment, abuses or intimidation of the victims, and their right to be treated with fairness, respect and diginity.

The order will expire 7 days after the conclusion of the Proof Evidence Presumption Great Hearing and Preliminary Hearing, which is scheduled to be completed on August 24, 2021. The court has concerns with the amount of information in the 130-page affidavit.

#BarryMorphew affidavit won’t be released anytime soon. “The affidavit is, by far, the lengthiest and most detailed affidavit the Court has ever seen in almost 30 years of experience with criminal cases.” @FOX21News — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) June 4, 2021

Only judges, court staff, parties to the case, and other authorized Judicial Department staff shall have access to the original court record.

Barry Morphew faces seven charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

Morphew was arrested without incident on May 5. Morphew hired two attorney’s Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen. Morphew has maintained his innocence. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 9th.