Judge expected to make critical decision in Barry Morphew case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Chaffee County judge will make a ruling on Friday whether a man accused of killing his wife will go to trial or be let out of jail on bond.

53-year-old Barry Morphew faces five felony charges including first-degree murder for the death of his wife Suzanne. He is currently being held without bond in the Chaffee County Jail.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing over Mother’s Day weekend in 2020. During a press conference in May 2021, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

Before Judge Patrick Murphy will make a ruling, both the defense and prosecution will have a chance to give closing arguments. Judge Murphy is also expected to make a decision on whether or not the 130-page arrest affidavit will be unsealed. Morphew is expected to be in court at 1:30 p.m.

In anticipation of a large crowd on Friday, additional seats will be available at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. The courtroom can only fit approximately 24 people. According to the judge’s order, Morphew’s court appearance will only be live-streamed for immediate family members and at the Fairgrounds which is located at 10165 County Road 120 in Poncha Springs.

Morphew was arrested without incident on May 5. Morphew hired two attorney’s Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen. They have asked for a bond three times for their client, but have been denied. Morphew has maintained his innocence. Morphew faces seven charges:

