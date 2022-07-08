COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend you could have the opportunity to meet Broncos legend and future hall-of-famer Von Miller.

Miller is hosting the first Cheyenne Mountain Charity Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Colorado on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The events begin at 11 a.m. with lunch and a photo opportunity with Miller as well as a silent auction. Following the golf tournament, there will be a buffet dinner with a full bar and an award ceremony.

Guests will be able to interact with Miller on the course and have their pictures taken during one of two photo opportunities for golfers.

Every attendee can go home with a Von Miller autographed NFL mini helmet.

Proceeds from the tournament will help provide low-income students with eye care.

If you’d like to join in, you can buy your ticket here.