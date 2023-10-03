(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — FOX21 is teaming up with the YMCA to sponsor this year’s 15th Annual Creepy Crawl 5K and Kids’ Monster Dash at the Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trailhead.

Costumes are encouraged, and keep an eye out for treasure along the trail!

Details: Creepy Crawl 5K and Kids’ Monster Dash

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Time: 5K Run – 9:30 a.m. / Kids’ Monster Dash (free) 10:30 a.m.

Location: Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail, Palmer Lake, CO 80133

Pricing and registration: Click here

Promo Code (Get $5 off your registration): FOX21

FOX21 is also excited to sponsor two other, upcoming events put on by the YMCA; the Turkey Trot on Nov. 23, and don’t forget the Jingle Jog on Dec. 9!

Mark your calendars and register for one or all three events (5K Series Bundle) now, and we hope to see you there!

“Complete ALL 3 – Creepy Crawl, Turkey Trot and Jingle Jog and we will reward you with the 2023 Commemorative Race Series gift! You must register for the 5K Series Bundle event, not each race individually, by October 28, 2023 in order to eligible,” wrote the YMCA.