Joel Hollendorfer has first court appearance; get minute-by-minute updates here

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Joel Hollendorfer, the man authorities believe murdered 19-year-old Kara Nichols, will have his first appearance at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Hollendorfer is accused of murdering 19-year-old Kara Nichols who was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2012. A tip from his ex-wife led investigators to Nichols’ body earlier this month.

Nichols’ family hopes Hollendorfer’s charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder Thursday. Initially, he was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

#JoelHollendorfer's public defenders wants the next court hearing to be Feb. 23. Judge Chittium has denied the expanded media coverage but she is referring to Judge Bain. The defense wants 1:30 p.m. but is currently set at 8:30 a.m. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) February 17, 2022

Judge Chittum has revoked Hollendorfer’s bond. It was at 1 million dollars for second-degree murder but due to the charge being upgraded to first-degree murder, he is being held without bond.

