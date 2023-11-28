DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden arrived in Denver on Tuesday afternoon for a two-day visit to Colorado. Air Force One landed at Denver International Airport around 4:20 p.m.

Biden spoke with Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston for a few minutes on the tarmac before leaving in the presidential limousine.

The White House said Biden will participate in a campaign reception Tuesday night, but no details were released. The Colorado Sun obtained a flyer for the event showing it’s a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund with tickets that start at $1,000 and Polis as a guest.

President Joe Biden is greeted by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston upon arrival at Denver International Airport on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden Victory Fund is a joint fundraising committee that brings in money for the president’s reelection campaign along with the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties.

Wednesday, Biden will travel to Pueblo to visit CS Wind. The South Korea-based company’s Colorado facility is the largest wind tower manufacturing plant in the world.

In April, CS Wind broke ground on an expansion in Pueblo with a plan to add 850 jobs by 2026. The company said the growth was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act.

While at the facility, the White House says Biden will deliver a speech promoting the impact of “Bidenomics” on clean energy manufacturing and job creation.

President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One at Denver International Airport on Nov. 28, 2023. (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pueblo is in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. The congresswoman has been a critic of the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it “a massive failure” earlier this year.

The White House says Biden’s speech on Wednesday will “highlight how self-described MAGA Republicans like Representative Lauren Boebert are threatening those investments, jobs, and opportunities.”

Boebert won reelection by 551 votes last year and is facing a race in 2024 that is also expected to be tight.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Pueblo in October, but the trip was postponed due to growing conflict in the Middle East.

This is Biden’s fifth visit to Colorado since taking office.