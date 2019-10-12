“Jesus Shoes” sell out

NATIONAL (CNN) — A show company said you can walk on water in their sneakers and they aren’t technically wrong.

The shoes are called, “Jesus Shoes.”

For a cool $1,400 and some change you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps.

The shoes have water from the Jordan River injected in the soles. In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, fankincense scented insoles, and single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “Collab Culture” venture.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes released Tuesday and sold out almost immediately on the company’s website, MSCHF (Mischief) said more will be available October 22 and subsequent 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.