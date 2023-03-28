(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, March 29 Jersey Mike’s Subs nationwide will donate 100% of their sales to a charity, and Colorado Springs locations will donate their sales to Angels of America’s Fallen.

Jersey Mike’s said this is its 13th annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities, and throughout the month customers can make donations to local charities.

Wednesday is the culmination of the month, where Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of sales, not just profit, to local charities.

Last year all of Jersey Mike’s locations raised $20 million and Jersey Mike’s expects a similar result this year.

Angels of America’s Fallen supports children of fallen military and first responders by offering activities, grief counseling, and scholarships.