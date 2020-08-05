Jax Fish House celebrates National Oyster Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s National Oyster Day and Jax Fish House & Oysters Bar in Colorado Springs is ready to celebrate!

Jax Fish House is located at 11 S Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Be sure to make a reservation by calling ahead (719) 357-4554 or reserving online to get on the list.

With new coronavirus guidelines, customers must wear masks unless you are seated at a table.

Jax Fish House will be spacing tables 6 feet apart and limiting party sizes to six people.

Digital menus will be available or disposable menu options.

