PUEBLO, Colo. — January is National Mentoring Month, and the Pueblo Mentoring Collaborative (PMC) is celebrating the annual campaign by raising awareness about mentoring opportunities to connect more of the community’s young people with caring adult mentors.

“The need for mentors in Pueblo is at an all-time high, and the Pueblo Mentoring Collaborative is working harder than ever to help our community members become or find a mentor,” said Tanya Simental, PMC Coordinator.

National Mentoring Partnership research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and engage in school, and reduce or avoid risky behavior like drug use. In turn, youth are:

55% more likely to be enrolled in college

81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.

78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.

More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.

Yet, the same research shows that one in three young people in our country will grow up without a mentor. Currently, in the Pueblo community nearly all mentoring organizations have wait-lists of youth who could benefit from having a mentor.

“It’s such a crucial opportunity for young people in our community to be able to build relationships with a caring adult, now more than ever having that support of other adults, talk about worries concerns what they are going through and not feel so isolated, significant impact in young person’s life really to provide that support for someone,” said Becky Medina with the Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo County.

If you like to be a mentor — they recommend you meet — once a week for about an hour for one year.

To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community, find volunteer opportunities or find a mentor, visit the PMC website or call 719-647-0445.