LAS VEGAS (KXRM) — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, former TCA kicker Daniel Carlson converted all four of his field goal attempts, and the Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the season 32-23 over the Denver Broncos.

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton each had a touchdown reception for the Broncos (2-2), who are 4-10 in the last 14 games against the Raiders and haven’t defeated them away from Denver since 2015.

Russell Wilson completed 17-of-25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

The Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High.