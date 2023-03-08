(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Get ready to ‘Paddy’ for St. Patrick’s Day in Colorado Springs, as Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant gears up to celebrate 25 years in Colorado Springs with a “huge party” next week, on Thursday, March 16.

Jack Quinn’s will celebrate its official “birthday” on Thursday and will continue the party on Friday, March 17 for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.

“We are beyond excited to be celebrating 25 years in business as the Springs’ favorite Irish Pub; we want to thank our loyal staff and the community for showing us 25 years of love and support,” wrote Jack Quinn’s.

Jack Quinn’s opened in downtown Colorado Springs in 1998.