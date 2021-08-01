Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant reopens after temporarily closing due to “major flooding”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado Springs eatery was forced to temporarily close over the weekend after strong rains caused major flooding in the building.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant said it would be closing its doors for the evening. Although it reopened Sunday, the restaurant is still dealing with flooding issues and plans to get professional help.

Courtesy of Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant’s Facebook page

According to Jack Quinn’s website, the historic building dates back to 1883 when it first served as a 20th century dry-goods store. Over the years, the building has housed a drug store and a men’s clothing store.

Today, the building is home to an authentic Irish pub bar that features nachos, wings, salads, soups, sandwiches, boxty dinners, as well as traditional Irish fare.

FOX21 reached out to the restaurant for more information about its flooding issues; we plan to learn more Monday.