Jack Quinn’s celebrating St. Patrick’s Day despite setbacks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub in Colorado Springs is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day after a difficult year.

“We’ve been planning for this day, for a year,” Manager Meredith Klube said.

The downtown Colorado Springs staple is bringing out the corned beef and cabbage along with the beer, finally celebrating the ‘Luck of the Irish’ after a tough year.

“The Colorado shutdown happened on March 16th, the day before St. Patrick’s Day, our biggest day of the year,” Klube said.

Klube said thousands of dollars were lost in food and spirits and 95% of their workforce was also let go. Thinking their luck ran out, they were preparing to close their doors.

“We really weren’t certain we were going to make it,” Klube added.

Klube is not alone, Carelyn Mayberry has been working at Jack Quinn’s for years and grew up eating their Irish cuisine.

“It broke my heart thinking this establishment was not going to be here and not existing,” said Mayberry.

However, lifelong customers wouldn’t let this pandemic pinch be the end of Jack Quinn’s. A year later, they are back and seeing green left and right.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook, we had to stop taking online take-out orders at one point,” Klube said.

It’s a different St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant enforcing current health guidelines and capacity limits, but it’s a day they are lucky to have again.

“Everyone has been nothing but great, working through a hard time and if anything we are going to come out of this better, ” Mayberry added.