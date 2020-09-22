It’s National Voter Registration Day!

COLORADO– September 22 is National Voter Registration Day for the upcoming election on November 3.
If you live in the state of Colorado:
- Review your voter record to make sure your information is up to date.
- September 18 – Early voting for Military and Overseas voters will be available for the General Election. Access my ballot.
- October 9 – Counties will begin mailing ballots. View my sample ballot.
- Oct 19 – Nov 3, 2020 Drop boxes open to accept mail ballots for the General Election
- October 26 – deadline to register to vote or update your registration and still receive a ballot in the mail.
- In Colorado, you can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 PM on Election Day.
- November 3 – 2020 General Election – Polls open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m
>>If you have not registered to vote yet, or need to check your registration status, or change your address, visit the Colorado Voter page here.