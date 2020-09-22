It’s National Voter Registration Day!

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
A voter casts her ballot at the El Paso County Clerk's Office branch in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning. Shawn Shanle - FOX21 News

COLORADO– September 22 is National Voter Registration Day for the upcoming election on November 3.

If you live in the state of Colorado:

  • Review your voter record to make sure your information is up to date.
  • September 18 – Early voting for Military and Overseas voters will be available for the General Election. Access my ballot.
  • October 9 – Counties will begin mailing ballots. View my sample ballot.
  • Oct 19 – Nov 3, 2020 Drop boxes open to accept mail ballots for the General Election
  • October 26 – deadline to register to vote or update your registration and still receive a ballot in the mail.
  • In Colorado, you can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 PM on Election Day.
  • November 3 – 2020 General Election – Polls open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m

>>If you have not registered to vote yet, or need to check your registration status, or change your address, visit the Colorado Voter page here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local