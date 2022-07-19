Colonel Sean Brown assumed command of the U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Carson on July 19, 2022.

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Carson conducted a Change of Command Ceremony Tuesday morning.

Colonel Nate Springer relinquished command of the garrison to Colonel Sean Brown.

“Soldiers fight to come to Colorado Springs and Fort Carson when they’re looking at their next assignment in the Army,” Springer said. “So to be in a position where I’m able to help soldiers and families make this the best city to live in for them.”

Springer, who assumed command in 2020, has plans to stay in Colorado Springs to lead the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado as its new CEO.

Brown most recently served as the Command Inspector General for the Iowa National Guard base at Camp Dodge. The Garrison’s mission is to take care of the families and soldiers stationed at Fort Carson – something Brown knows all about.

“For the past 23 years I’ve been on the receiving end of that support on Garrison’s team,” Brown said. “Now it’s my turn to give back to the armies, soldiers, and families that have given so much to me and my family.”