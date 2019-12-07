“[It’s] Debunked one-sided propaganda” is city councilman’s response to student’s climate strike invite

COLORADO SPRINGS — A climate strike happened on the front steps of city hall in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The topic is usually controversial but the student organizing the strike got pushback from an unsuspected person — a Colorado Springs City Council member.

Palmer High School student Alexander Fix asked if city council members would speak at a climate change rally, after having success at a previous rally in September.

In September of this year, a record 7.6 million people took to the streets to strike for climate action in the biggest climate mobilization in history, including in Colorado Springs. On Friday students assembled again but were met with push back.

The full email invite from the student is below:

Members of the Colorado Springs City Council,

I am writing on behalf of the students of Palmer High School to inform you that this Friday, December 6th, there will be a climate strike in front of City Hall from 9:30-11:30 AM. Your presence to support the efforts to raise awareness of the issues of climate change and/or to discuss the topic would be greatly appreciated by both my classmates and the other people of Colorado Springs who will be in attendance. Seeing and speaking with council members Skorman and Avila at the last strike on September 20th was excellent, so I’m hoping to see similar or greater interest from the City Council again this time.

Thank you for your time.

Sincerely,

Alex Fix Provided by: Alex Fix

The response from Colorado Springs City Council member Andres Pico is below:

“I think you all would be a lot better off if you all stayed in class and learned some actual science rather than debunked one-sided propaganda.” Springs City Councilman Andres Pico

“Students that are in the schools debating points, they only hear one side. That’s kind of one of the issues I disagree with. I think they should hear both sides, but they won’t even acknowledge it exists,” said Pico.

“First of all, in school, I do learn about climate change in all of my science classes and we have studied both sides, it’s just that the science is so overwhelming for it existing and being created by humans,” said Fix.

Fix’s family felt disrespected that someone who is a community leader had that kind of a response to a student.

“I’m saying I disagree with him. I meant no disrespect at all. I clarified that in a follow-up email to the individual,” said Pico. “I also support the idea that they can go [and rally], they have the freedom to do so. I likewise have the freedom to voice disagreement.”

“I would love to have a civil discussion about it with him and I believe climate change is real we need to do something to stop it,” Fix said.

The president of city council Richard Skorman showed up to the rally and yelled to the crowd, “most of us on council disagree with Pico.” The crowd cheered.

“There’s probably more science published in opposition, than areas in support of the idea of man-made climate change, the point is, it never gets covered,” Pico said.

“I hope we can continue to push and educate city council and our city as a whole on issues of climate change and what all of us can do to stop it,” Fix said.

NASA’s intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said:

“There’s a more than 95 percent probability that human activities over the past 50 years have warmed our planet.” NASA’s intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Credit: NASA’s Earth Observatory.

