‘It’s a holy place for us’: Vandals damage law enforcement memorial in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Another memorial has been damaged by vandals. This time they struck a law enforcement officers’ memorial in Colorado Springs.

More than 30 names are etched on the granite walls of the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial, including El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick. His was the last name added to the memorial.

“These are men and women of honor. This memorial is in place because of the lives they lived,” Rachel Flick, Micah’s widow, said. “I’m just incredibly proud of Micah. He was an image of what law enforcement is, that there are many men and women like Micah. While his story stands out because he gave his live, there are many in our nation that would do the same thing in a heartbeat every single day.”

Micah’s family visits the memorial often.

“We love to have this place to come to honor him and feel closer to the honor that’s been given to him,” his mother, Chenoa Flick, said.

The family is heartbroken to see someone took a sharp object and permanently damaged five of the officers’ names.

“Our family likes to come down from time to time. It’s a peaceful place to reflect and an incredible monument to all those who have laid their lives down. I was just sickened when I came down here a few weeks ago and brought to tears to see just the blatant disregard for these heroes who sacrificed everything,” Chris Brown, Micah’s brother-in-law, said.

“Of course it upsets us, it angers us, it also saddens us deeply. It’s a holy place for us, a place of peace, a place to come to honor our son and the other officers,” Micah’s mother said.

Since the memorial was built and dedicated two years ago, organizers have had to remove graffiti and repair damage, but they said this time was different.

“Most recently the damage on the memorial is more severe. It’s damage that has been done to scratching out the names on the granite slab that lists out the names of fallen officers in our region. Someone took a screwdriver or other sharp object and scratched out those names,” Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial Board Member Janet Huffor said.

“The premeditation that went into bringing a hammer and chisel and try to remove the names on the monument to these heroes’ sacrifices is just disgusting. They earned the right to be on this memorial by paying the ultimate sacrifice. It’s just so disheartening that we are living in a world where someone thinks it’s OK to desecrate that sacrifice. We know some of the family members of those names that have been destroyed on that wall. We know them well. It’s very personal for us,” Brown said.

Organizers say it will cost more than $50,000 to fix the memorial. They have started a GoFundMe account to collect donations. They would like to raise an additional $25,000 to install lights and security cameras.

“To continue being a great nation, I think it’s very important to continue to honor and respect our heroes and doing this kind of activity is not honoring them,” Micah’s father, Tim Flick said.