Items stolen from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Early Sunday morning, items were stolen from an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) vehicle parked at the Sheriff’s Office building on Vermijo Avenue.

Around 4:00 a.m., a deputy notified supervisors that the following items were stolen:

Office issued outer vest carrier with badge, ballistic vest, and body worn camera

Office issued nylon gear

Office issued Glock 45 (serial number has been entered into the NCIC and CCIC database)

(2) Office issued Glock 45 magazines with duty ammo

EPSO is currently reviewing all surveillance footage.

If you have any knowledge of this incident, see any of the listed items or hear of selling of listed items call police at 719-390-5555 or you can anonymously email DeborahMynatt@elpasoco.com.