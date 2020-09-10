‘It wasn’t just a motorcycle’ Healthcare worker offers help to man who stole his bike

COLORADO SPRINGS — A healthcare worker at a Colorado Springs hospital had his motorcycle stolen from the hospital parking garage.

Josh Perry, a pharmacist at Memorial Hospital Central, said surveillance video captured the man hoping on the bike and taking off just after midnight on Labor Day.

Now he’s putting a call out there for the community to keep an eye out.

He tells me although he’s the one who’s been wronged, Perry just wants the suspect to make it right and he says no charges will follow.

The bike is a 2003 Harley Davidson. Perry said it’s a 100-year anniversary bike with custom tailpipes and saddlebags.

Perry added it’s even got a scratch on the front near the headlight.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10100566542985924&id=81301883

Perry said this bike has a lot of emotional meaning and with a newborn in the house and two young kids, he hopes the bike will make it home.

“All I want is my motorcycle back. I want to be able to give it my kids, I wanted it to be something that gets passed down to my family. It has emotional meaning to me. It was given to me by my father and I just want to be able to enjoy that. I don’t want to just buy a new bike, I want that one,” Josh Perry said.

Perry says he’s not pressing charges he just wants a conversation.