“IT incident” under investigation at Parkview Medical Center

PUEBLO, Colo. – Parkview Medical Center, the largest health care center in Puebo County, confirmed Friday that an “IT incident” has affected parts of the hospital’s technology infastructure.

“We currently have an IT incident that’s under investigation,” a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement to FOX21 News.

The spokesperson could not confirm which systems have been affected, when the incident began, or whether any patient information had been affected.

A person who identified himself as a hospital employee told FOX21, Meditech, the hospital’s system for storing patient information, was hacked with ransomware and rendered inoperable.

Parkview’s spokesperson did confirm the hospital is using a paper record system to track and treat patients for now.

The man who called FOX21 said the paper method is cumbersome and time consuming, and that he could see how it could negatively impact patient care. Parkview did not confirm those comments.

Medical staff at other hospitals tell FOX21, paper charting is an ardous process compared to digital tracking.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.