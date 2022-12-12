DENVER (KDVR) — If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.

The simple answer is yes, Colorado is a two-license plate state.

According to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, one plate is required for the front of your car and the other is required for the back of your car if you have the following vehicle type.

Passenger cars

Sport utility vehicles

Hearses

Motor homes

Buses

Passenger vans

There are actually 21 states that do not require a front license plate, according to AutoList. Here are those states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

West Virginia

“Laws can vary drastically from state to state. Driving and vehicle ownership laws especially are ones that are highly variable, depending on where you live. If you never move, you may never have to worry about laws from other places. Many people do move, and laws change; therefore, it is important to know how laws change, when they change, and where they are enforced,” Autolist shared.

There are different license plate requirements for motorcycles and light trucks in Colorado.