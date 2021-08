COLORADO SPRINGS — Iron Lion Collectibles will celebrate Free Comic Book Day on Saturday. They joined FOX21 News Morning News on Thursday to talk about their store and some of the unique items people can find there.

For anyone interested in attending Free Comic Book Day – each person will be able to choose up to four free comic books, plus the first 400 people to arrive will receive a free mystery book.

The Iron Lion is located at 8003 N Academy Boulevard.