Investigations underway for man and woman found dead in Monument home

MONUMENT, Colo. — Communications Center dispatched Monument Police officers to Front Street in Monument on a Check the Welfare call just before 1:30 P.M., Friday.

When officers arrived they discovered a deceased man and a deceased woman inside a home.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s office Monument Police Department (MPD) asked for from the Investigations Division.

Currently, there is no known threat to the community. Additional information will be provided as the investigation allows.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call our Investigations Tip Line 719-520-6666.