Investigation underway after seven killed in birthday party shooting this weekend

A handwritten sign outside the site of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend notes grief support is available for those in need.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A makeshift memorial now sits outside a mobile home on Preakness Way in Colorado Springs, where six people were gunned down by a single shooter during a late-night birthday party over the weekend.

The suspect, believed to be the boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the mobile home, walked inside, and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life, police said.

They have, so far, not identified the suspect or any of the victims.

On Monday, flowers, candles, and a bottle of Jose Cuervo could be seen, lined up on a folding table outside the home, each item dampened by a day’s worth of rain.

A handwritten whiteboard, set up in the yard, noted community members could take advantage of grief support “at the office.” That service is being provided by the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

“We just want to let them know that we are here to help and support them through this in whatever way that we can,” said Caption Eric Wilkerson.

Help is available for women who are threatened or assaulted by their partners. Anyone in need can contact TESSA‘s 24-hour safe line can call 719-633-3819.