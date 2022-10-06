(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting, which involved deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

According to PCSO, deputies were called to a home on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, about a burglary. PCSO said deputies encountered an armed suspect and shots were fired. The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital where he later died.

PCSO said no deputies were injured in the incident, and that their names are not being released at this time. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated, and PCSO said there is no danger to the public. This is an ongoing investigation, and according to PCSO, there will be heavy law enforcement presence in the area for several hours.

The CIRT includes members of the Pueblo Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.