Investigation into missing 11-year-old from Fountain area stretches into ninth day

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been nine long days since anyone has seen 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Stauch was reported missing on January 27 after his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office he hadn’t come home from a friend’s house.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27.

For days, teams of people were out in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood, twisting blue bulbs into porch light fixtures, tying ribbons and balloons, and hanging posters. Gannon’s friends and family say blue is his favorite color and they were hoping their efforts would help lead him home.

Since searching for Gannon, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has received 231 tips. The crime lab mobile unit will remain at the home for the next few days as evidence is collected and processed.

But when wintry weather blew into town on Tuesday with freezing drizzle, snow, and single digit temperatures, the street quieted down.

Some of the blue flowers and ribbons set out for Gannon in Lorson Ranch are still trying to hang on around the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/sbM1FIAPcU — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 5, 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, Mandan Drive sprung back to life. FOX21 News crews were there when investigators returned to the Stauch family home.

Moments after investigators and the mobile crime lab came to the home, many members of the Stauch Family got into cars and left. Gannon’s father looked to be one of them pic.twitter.com/zjNuJxlrkd — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 5, 2020

The family drove off soon after investigators went into the house. A short time later, Dan May, District Attorney of the 4th Judicial District, arrived and went inside, presumably to check in with investigators. It is not unusual for a representative from the District Attorney’s office to be involved in an investigation.

FOX21 News was able to speak with May and asked whether the search for Gannon had become a criminal investigation. “We’re just part of the task force,” May said. “It’s pretty routine.”

The @4thJudicialDA Dan May is entering the house pic.twitter.com/fLeEF4B3v8 — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 5, 2020

We also asked whether May will be filing any charges. He referred us to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson there told FOX21 News that having District Attorney Dan May in the Stauch home does not change the ongoing efforts in the search for Gannon. Later, the department tweeted no arrests have been made in this case, despite rumors surfacing on social media.

Contrary to rumors surfacing on social media, there have been no arrests in the Gannon Stauch case, and there will be no press conference today. Credible information regarding this case will only be released from EPSO as the investigation allows. #findgannon #bringgannonhome . pic.twitter.com/FQzT4FNsc9 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Stauch family released a video statement regarding the search for the boy, pleading, as they talked, for the community to submit tips and credible information to the Sheriff’s Office.

It was the first the public had heard from the Stauch family since a press conference on January 30.

Here is a list of partners in the search and investigation efforts to find Gannon:

4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Army 4th Engineer Battalion (in 100% non-duty volunteer status)

Colorado Springs Police Department

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

El Paso County Public Works

El Paso County Search and Rescue

Emergency Incident Support

FBI CARD (Child Abduction Rapid Deployment)

Flight for Life (searching purposes only)

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

Fountain Police Department

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (in 100% non-duty volunteer status)

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Salvation Army / VOAD – Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster

If you have any information as it relates to Gannon’s case, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

Parents looking for help in addressing this situation with their children, can find resources here.