COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday, Nov. 23, was International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

It’s a day to honor and support not only those who survived suicide but also those who didn’t.

This event is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

It brought together all members of the community who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to suicide.

This meeting at the County building at Garden of the Gods to bring awareness and hopefully prevention.

The organization also said they have seen an increase in teen suicide.

They also raise money for people who may have attempted suicide and survived.

The money helps them in the healing process after.

Elizabeth Allen said her grandson completed suicide in 2015 and she says ever since she’s been trying to spread awareness of this prevalent problem.

“I think its great we can offer people a little bit of hope and healing and being in a room full of people who know the grief is reassuring because suicide loss is a different kind of grief– so being in a room of people who know your going through is very helpful,” said Elizabeth Allen, Member Planning Committee for Survivor Day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

If you or someone you know needs help: call the Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.