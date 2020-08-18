Inside look at CSFD efforts on Grizzly Creek Fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department sent a crew of three to help out crews fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs last week.

Tuesday FOX21 speaks with one of the firefighters on the ground.

“With 26 years of wildland fire fighting [experience] it’s pretty intense,” said CSFD Fire Captain Steven Oswald.

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

Photo: CSFD

As of Tuesday, the fire has burned 25,007 acres and is not contained at this point.

There is a crew of more than 700 people working on this fire.

I-70 continues to be closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening.

Map of fire as of Aug. 18.

A Facebook Live Community Meeting for the Grizzly Creek Fire is planned for the evening of August 18th, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The fire started on Aug. 10 and there is no word on what caused the fire.